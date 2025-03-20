Ontario sees another sharp rise in measles cases while outbreaks grow in Quebec, Alberta

Photo: The Canadian Press A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

There's been another sharp increase in Ontario measles cases as the province begins to release weekly reports on the infectious disease.

Public Health Ontario is reporting 470 measles cases since an outbreak began in October. That’s an increase of 120 cases since March 14.

The spread resulted in 34 hospitalizations, including two people who needed intensive care. Most of those hospitalized were unvaccinated kids, including one of the intensive care patients.

The majority of cases are still located in the Southwestern Public Health region, where almost half of the cases are reported, and neighbouring Grand Erie, which has almost 24 per cent.

Nine per cent of the province’s cases are now in Huron Perth, a region that includes Stratford and Goderich, rising from 3.7 per cent last week. Local public health officials have deemed it an area of concern.

The outbreak expansion adds to the growing concern of rising measles cases in different parts of the country, including in Quebec where there are 40 cases and Alberta where there are 13, according to the latest data.

Quebec’s outbreak began in December with most cases reported in Laurentides region, well-known for skiing. Hockey fans who went to a Montreal Canadiens game earlier this month are still being asked to monitor for symptoms.

In Alberta, most cases are in the province's north, but measles also reached the southern area of Taber this week after a traveller coming from Toronto visited several spots while infectious.

Ontario now puts out a weekly report after previously publishing case numbers biweekly, while Alberta has started releasing data daily from Monday to Friday.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world. The World Health Organization says the virus can remain active in the air or on infected surfaces for up to two hours.

It usually begins with a fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes, followed by a red blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body and limbs. The virus can lead to pneumonia, inflammation of the brain and death.