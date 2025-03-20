Smith meets Carney, demands oil policy changes and warns national unity at stake

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney skates with the Edmonton Oilers during a visit to Edmonton on Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says that in her first face-to-face meeting with the new prime minister she gave him an earful on wildfires and oil sales and warned him national unity hangs in the balance.

“I provided a specific list of demands the next prime minister, regardless of who that is, must address within the first six months of their term to avoid an unprecedented national unity crisis,” Smith said in a statement Thursday after a morning meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Alberta capital.

Smith has been a longtime critic of former prime minister Justin Trudeau, saying federal Liberal government policies for years have illegally encroached on Alberta’s resource rights and strangled its wellspring oil and gas industry.

Smith said it was Carney’s idea to meet and it was a “frank discussion.”

“I made it clear that Albertans will no longer tolerate the way we've been treated by the federal Liberals over the past 10 years," she said.

Smith repeated a number of policies she wants changed, including unfettered cross-boundary access to build pipelines and an end to the proposed greenhouse gas emissions cap, which Alberta says would hamstring resource production.

A day earlier, Smith told reporters she is skeptical that Carney can deliver. "I can tell you I'm not encouraged by what I've seen so far," Smith said.

“I think there's a real danger that the new prime minister is worse than the old prime minister."

Carney’s office did not provide a statement about the meeting. He was to make a housing announcement later in the day.

Carney, a former varsity hockey goaltender, also stopped by Rogers Place to skate with the Edmonton Oilers at practice.

Canada’s 24th prime minster wore a blue Oilers jersey with 24 and his last name on the back. He spoke to coaches, joined players in a passing drill and shook hands with goaltender Calvin Pickard.

Now 60, Carney grew up in Edmonton during the Oilers' Stanley Cup glory days in the 1980s. He played hockey in college, serving as the third-string goalie at Harvard University.

Also Thursday, Carney's office laid out $187 million in new funding to help rebuild Jasper. It's the largest funding package announced for Jasper since a runaway wildfire ripped through Jasper National Park and destroyed a third of the town in July.

The money is to help rebuild roads, campgrounds, trails and permanent staff housing, and provide interim homes while the town is rebuilt.

Smith said she talked about Jasper with Carney.

"I made it clear that federal mismanagement of Jasper and Banff national parks resulted in last year’s tragic wildfire in Jasper and is endangering Banff, and the situation must be rectified immediately," she said.

Carney's trip to Edmonton came as all parties are gearing up to hit the hustings.

Trudeau prorogued Parliament in January and it's slated to return Monday. But sources said Carney is to instead go to Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon on Sunday to dissolve Parliament and launch a federal election campaign.

Carney's Liberals will have their work cut out for them in Alberta. The party only has two sitting members in the province with Randy Boissonnault in Edmonton and George Chahal in Calgary. Both are seeking re-election.

Carney's visit to Edmonton, his childhood home, was his first since he made his Liberal leadership bid announcement in the city in January.

Born in the Northwest Territories, Carney grew up in Edmonton before leaving to study economics at Harvard and Oxford University.

At his leadership announcement, Carney recalled lacing up his skates to play outdoor hockey at the Laurier Heights Community League rink in west Edmonton

“I can still hear the blades of the skates tapping on the floor as we try to get the blood flowing into our toes,” he said at the time, joking about Edmonton's weather.

Prime Minister Mark Carney joined the Edmonton Oilers on the ice Thursday as the NHL team prepared for a game against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets.

Carney took the ice wearing No. 24. He was sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada on March 14 after winning the Liberal leadership race to replace outgoing prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The 60-year-old Carney grew up in Edmonton during the Oilers' glory days in the 1980s.

He said during the Oilers' run to the Stanley Cup final last year that he remains a big fan of the team. Several photos on social media show him wearing Oilers gear, from team jerseys to a Connor McDavid "McJesus" shirt.

Carney also played hockey at the varsity level. He was a third-string goaltender at Harvard and was co-captain of the Oxford University Blues hockey team.

While at Harvard, he was a teammate of former Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli.