Federal government commits $187M to rebuild critical infrastructure in Jasper

Photo: The Canadian Press A worker walks in a devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper, Alta., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Wildfire caused evacuations and widespread damage in the National Park and Jasper townsite. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

More financial support is on the way for fire-ravaged Jasper, Alta., as the federal government has announced $187 million in new funding for the town's rebuild.

It is the largest funding package to be announced since a runaway wildfire ripped through Jasper National Park and destroyed a third of the town last July.

The money will help rebuild roads, campgrounds, trails and permanent staff housing, and help provide interim housing while the town is rebuilt.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the funding on Thursday in Edmonton, where he will also meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

In January, the Alberta government backtracked on its $112-million commitment to Jasper's rebuild because the town's plans for rebuilding with high-density permanent housing conflicted with the province's vision of building single-family homes.

Many Jasper residents have already moved into interim housing, and Mayor Richard Ireland has said the rebuild will begin in earnest this spring.