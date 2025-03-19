Safety board to release preliminary report on Delta plane crash in Toronto

Photo: The Canadian Press Cranes are positioned to remove the wreckage of Delta Flight 4819 from the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it will release a preliminary report Thursday on a crash landing at Toronto's Pearson airport that sent 21 people to hospital last month.

The Delta Air Lines flight arriving from Minneapolis crashed on Feb. 17, leading to days of travel disruptions at Canada's busiest airport.

All 76 passengers and four crew members survived when the plane burst into flames after flipping over and skidding on the tarmac.

All of those who were hospitalized were released within days of the crash.

The airline has offered US$30,000 in compensation to passengers, saying the money has "no strings attached."

At least two lawsuits have been filed in the United States and a law firm in Canada has said that it's been retained by several passengers.