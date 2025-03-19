Poilievre says he wants to greenlight Ring of Fire mining permits within six months

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a news conference at the Ivaco rolling mill in L'Orignal, Ont., on March 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday he'll "set a deadline" to approve all federal permits for mining in northwestern Ontario's Ring of Fire region within six months.

Poilievre said that a Conservative government would also commit $1 billion over three years to building a road network to link the mining sites to Ontario's highway network and First Nations communities in the area.

"We will make this money available by cutting foreign aid, bureaucracy, consultants, and other Liberal waste to free up money for productive investments," he said.

Poilievre was at a construction firm in Sudbury, Ont., Wednesday, as all parties are preparing for an expected federal election call possibly just days away, a campaign in which developing Canada's resources will be a key issue.

The Ring of Fire is about 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont. and contains massive deposits of critical minerals like nickel, copper, platinum and cobalt that could be worth tens of billions of dollars. They have dozens of essential applications from electric vehicles and cellphones to medical devices and solar panels.

Poilievre said that because the Ring of Fire holds large deposits of critical minerals considered important to national security, Canada could claim some of the infrastructure spending in the region toward its NATO commitment to spend at least two per cent of national GDP on defence.

Terms of reference to guide federal assessments of future developments in the Ring of Fire were finalized between 15 First Nations and the federal Impact Assessment Agency in January.

Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict said that some northern First Nations are on board, while others are still going through their local decision-making processes.

Benedict said that no matter what happens, the federal government can't ignore its legal obligation to consult with First Nations.

"It's entrenched in law that there has to be consultation with First Nations people and that's not something that can be vetoed in six months," he said. "We expect the federal government to uphold their responsibility of that consultation, regardless of what announcements have been made."

Poilievre said his government would allow companies involved in Ring of Fire extraction projects to pay a portion of their federal taxes directly to First Nations communities in the area.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford promised to speed up provincial approvals for Ring of Fire projects during the recent provincial election. Ford said he sees the Ring of Fire as essential to developing an end-to-end electric vehicle supply chain in the province.

The Ontario government only considers nine First Nations to be within the Ring of Fire region.

Sol Mamakwa, Ontario NDP deputy leader and MPP for Kiiwetinoong, has criticized the provincial government's consultation efforts. Speaking at Queen's Park on Wednesday, he said First Nations can't be kept out of discussions about federal timelines.

"It needs to be done in a way where we are at the table, not on the menu," Mamakwa said. "And I think it's important that we follow the process of free, prior, informed consent, and that's all they want. And we need to be a part of the discussion and not just an afterthought."

Mamakwa said he does not think it's possible to complete the necessary consultation processes in six months.

Nadia Verrelli, federal NDP candidate for Sudbury, said in a media statement that her party would work with First Nations communities to get consent to develop the Ring of Fire and build the necessary roads.

"Poilievre wants to bulldoze right through rights holders, only delaying development, rather than do what’s obligated to move the project forward," Verrelli said.

The Ontario government says there are more than 26,000 mining claims for the Ring of Fire held by 15 companies and individuals.