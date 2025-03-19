Energy sector CEOs call on Ottawa to use emergency powers to speed key projects

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Crude oil tankers SFL Sabine, left, and Tarbet Spirit are seen docked at the Trans Mountain Westridge Marine Terminal, where crude oil from the expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline is loaded onto tankers, in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, June 10, 2024.

A group of energy sector chief executives is calling on the leaders of the four federal political parties to declare a Canadian energy crisis and use emergency powers to help speed the development of key projects in the "national interest."

In an open letter to the political leaders, the CEOs of 10 of the largest oil and natural gas companies and the four largest pipeline companies outlined their plan to strengthen Canadian economic sovereignty.

They say there is increasing public support to grow the sector and build energy infrastructure, including pipelines and LNG terminals, to expand Canada’s energy exports.

The letter comes as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens Canadian sovereignty and proposes massive tariffs on Canadian goods, including oil and natural gas.

The energy executives called for a simplification of regulation and a commitment to firm deadlines for project approvals.

They also want an elimination of the federal government's cap on emissions, the repeal of the federal carbon levy on large emitters and loan guarantees to help Indigenous co-investment opportunities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ARX, TSX:VRN, TSX:PPL, TSX:IMO, TSX:ENB, TSX:CNQ, TSX:WCP, TSX:MEG, TSX:SU, TSX:CVE, TSX:TRP, TSX:TOU, TSX:SCR, TSX:SOBO)