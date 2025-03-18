Prime Minister Mark Carney set to host meeting with Canada's premiers Friday

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a press conference as members of his cabinet look on following a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting a meeting with Canada's premiers on Friday.

The prime minister's office and the office of Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed details of the meeting.

It comes as Carney is widely expected to call an election within just days or weeks.

He was in Iqaluit Tuesday in a bid to reassert Canada’s sovereignty in the Arctic.

That was the final stop on a whirlwind trip to France and the U.K., where he pushed for closer trade and security ties with Europe.

Carney is just days into the job after winning the Liberal leadership in a landslide on March 9.