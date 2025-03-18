257241
257962
Canada  

Prime Minister Mark Carney set to host meeting with Canada's premiers Friday

Carney to meet premiers

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press - | Story: 539345

Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting a meeting with Canada's premiers on Friday.

The prime minister's office and the office of Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed details of the meeting.

It comes as Carney is widely expected to call an election within just days or weeks.

He was in Iqaluit Tuesday in a bid to reassert Canada’s sovereignty in the Arctic.

That was the final stop on a whirlwind trip to France and the U.K., where he pushed for closer trade and security ties with Europe.

Carney is just days into the job after winning the Liberal leadership in a landslide on March 9.

