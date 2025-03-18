Alberta health authority confirms another measles case in province's south

Photo: The Canadian Press A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

Alberta's front-line health authority says it has learned of a confirmed case of measles in the province's south.

The case comes after others were confirmed in Edmonton, Calgary and parts of northern Alberta in recent days.

Alberta Health Services says the latest case was found in Taber and involves a visitor who flew to the Calgary airport from Toronto on March 8.

Officials say the person is believed to have rented a car there and driven to the town 51 kilometres east of Lethbridge.

AHS says the person visited multiple places in Taber between March 8 and March 13, including the emergency department at the local health centre.

The agency says people who were potentially exposed and born after 1970 with fewer than two doses of the measles vaccine should monitor themselves for symptoms.