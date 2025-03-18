Ford says energy surcharge remains on table but he won't 'antagonize' U.S. in talks

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is keeping the possibility of reintroducing a surcharge on electricity exported to the United States in his back pocket, but says for now he doesn't want to "antagonize" American officials.

Ford was speaking Tuesday about a meeting he had last week with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, calling it productive and suggesting Lutnick did not put a lot of stock in President Donald Trump's talk of making Canada the 51st state.

"As Secretary Lutnick told us, he's not invading Canada and all the other nonsense that's been going on," Ford said. "He wants to boost up Canada. It's in their best interest, after — if I can put it bluntly — after they fill their plate."

The premier, along with federal ministers Dominic LeBlanc and François-Philippe Champagne, met Thursday with Lutnick after Ford agreed Tuesday to suspend a 25 per cent electricity surcharge he placed on exports to three states a day earlier.

That concession came after Trump threatened to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent in response to the surcharge, and Ford said he is keeping the surcharge on the table but won't do anything to jeopardize negotiations.

"It's always on the table," he said. "But the last thing I want to do is antagonize and everyone goes to war again."

Ford said Canada's goal is to be first in line for exemptions on April 2, when Trump has said he will enact more tariffs.

The president has said he is putting in place reciprocal tariffs as of that date, and Ford said U.S. officials have indicated they are looking at sector-based tariffs, including lumber, steel, aluminum and technology.

Officials on both sides of the border had a followup conversation Monday night and plan to continue the discussion next week, Ford said.