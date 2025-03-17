Carney says U.S. must stop 'disrespectful' comments before trade talks take place

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney and wife Diana Fox Carney arrive in Stansted, England, on Monday, March 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Mark Carney says United States President Donald Trump will have to stop his "disrespectful" comments about Canada before any bilateral conversations take place.

Carney says Canada wants to have a "more comprehensive discussion" with the Trump administration about the overall commercial and security relationship.

But he says until Trump stops talking about annexing Canada that conversation isn't going to happen.

The prime minister made the remarks in London, on the second part of a one-day trip to France and the U.K., which took place just days after he took office.

His European visit comes as Trump has instigated a trade war between the two countries and as he has repeatedly threatened to make Canada the "51st state."

Carney has used the trip to push for closer trade and security ties with Europe.