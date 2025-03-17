Second set of remains found at Manitoba landfill confirmed as Marcedes Myran

Photo: The Canadian Press The Prairie Green Landfill in Stony Mountain, Man., is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. A second set of remains found in the Winnipeg-area landfill have been identified as Marcedes Myran. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

A second set of remains found in a Winnipeg-area landfill have been identified as Marcedes Myran, who died at the hands of a serial killer in 2022, RCMP said Monday.

The news came after one set of remains found during a search of the Prairie Green landfill was confirmed earlier this month to belong to another victim, Morgan Harris.

Myran's family has been notified, the government said in a news release announcing the findings.

"Marcedes Myran we honour you," Premier Wab Kinew said on social media after the announcement.

A search of the landfill began in December for Harris and Myran, and the government announced in late February that possible remains had been discovered.

Jeremy Skibicki was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the killing of Harris, Myran and two other Indigenous women.

The remains of Rebecca Contois were found in a garbage bin and at a different landfill. Those of an unidentified woman Indigenous grassroots community members named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, have not been found and police have not said where they might be.

A trial heard that he targeted them at homeless shelters in Winnipeg and disposed of their bodies in garbage bins.

Police refused to search the Prairie Green landfill over safety concerns. The Progressive Conservative government at the time also said it wouldn't support a search, and touted that decision during the 2023 provincial election campaign.

Kinew promised a search and, after his NDP was elected, the province and federal government put up $20 million to fund a search.

Wayne Ewasko, interim leader of the Progressive Conservatives, apologized in the legislature earlier this month to the families of Harris and Myran, saying the party had lost its way.