Former prime minister Brian Mulroney to be featured on Canada Post stamp

Photo: The Canadian Press Former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be featured on a stamp as part of Canada Post's 2025 lineup. Mulroney, who died last year, served as prime minister from 1984 to 1993. Mulroney addresses the Albany Club, in Toronto, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be featured on a stamp as part of Canada Post's 2025 lineup.

Mulroney, who died last year, served as prime minister from 1984 to 1993.

Canada Post says the stamp will pay tribute to Canada's 18th prime minister, who they say is heralded as one of the country's most "consequential."

It will be unveiled at a ceremony in Montreal Thursday.

Canada Post says the stamp continues its tradition of honouring the accomplishments of former Canadian prime ministers.

The new batch of stamps will also commemorate places that are significant in the fight for LGBTQ rights, graphic novelists and fungi.