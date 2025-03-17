Dina Pugliese rejoins 'Breakfast Television' alongside new host Tim Bolen

Photo: The Canadian Press Breakfast Television co-hosts Dina Pugliese, left, and Tim Bolen pose in this recent handout photo.

Longtime former "Breakfast Television" co-host Dina Pugliese is settling back into the chair.

Pugliese announced her return on the show Monday by stepping onto the set in a moose costume before removing the mascot-style head to raucous cheers from the crew.

Pugliese will also serve as a co-executive producer on the program, which she left in February 2023 after 16 years citing burnout.

Citytv says Pugliese will anchor the show alongside Tim Bolen, who hosted CHCH's "Morning Live" until earlier this year.

The move comes just over a month after "BT" hosts Meredith Shaw and Sid Seixeiro abruptly departed the show.

That move came just weeks after the network axed a planned extension to "Breakfast Television" that would have featured two other high-profile hosts, Cheryl Hickey and Tracy Moore.