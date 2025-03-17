Carney, Macron vow to strengthen ties to tackle geopolitical, economic crises

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, gives a thumbs up as he shakes hands with President of France Emmanuel Macron after delivering a joint statement at the Palais de l'Elysee in Paris, France on Monday, March 17, 2025

Canada must strengthen ties with France and other allies in the face of geopolitical and economic crises, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday in France.

Making opening remarks in Paris before a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Carney stressed both countries' shared values of sovereignty, solidarity and sustainability.

"Those are values that we hold dear, and unite us," he said, noting that the French language defines the identity and culture in each country.

He said France and Canada have been reliable partners for centuries, and are now committed to "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

Carney also said Canada and France know that economic co-operation, not confrontation, will help build strong economies.

This is Carney's first in-person meeting with an international leader as prime minister.

Macron called Canada a "unique friend" with a shared vision of freedom. He also underscored a deep strategic partnership for trade, defence, protecting the environment and creating new technologies.

"We believe that fair trade that respects international rules is a good thing for everyone's prosperity and it is far more effective than tariffs, that simply create inflation and destroy the integration of our economies and our supply chain," he said.

Carney, who turned 60 on Sunday, is kicking off his first full week as prime minister with a whirlwind three-day trip to France and the United Kingdom , ending back in Canada’s North, in Iqaluit.

It follows an invitation by Macron before Carney was even sworn in as prime minister.

The two world leaders are expected to discuss issues related to security in Europe and Canada and trade diversification during a working lunch.

The cross-Atlantic jaunt included a tour of the newly renovated Notre Dame Cathedral.

Later in the day, Carney heads to London for talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and a private meeting with King Charles.

France has notably not yet ratified CETA, Canada’s free trade deal with the European Union, and Canada’s talks with the U.K. about an independent free trade deal remain on ice.

The trip comes against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to make Canada the 51st state and amid the White House’s aggressive tariff agenda.

Carney insisted on Friday that he doesn’t need to seek assurances from his allies that Canada will remain an independent country.

“We’re masters in our own home,” he said after his cabinet was sworn in on Friday. “We’re in charge. It’s always nice when people say nice things about you, but we don’t need it. We’re not seeking it.”

He also emphasized at the time that Canada was built on the bedrock of Indigenous, French and British people.

Carney spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late Sunday and invited him to the G7 summit this summer, which Canada is hosting.

The prime minister, however, has not yet spoken to Trump since succeeding Justin Trudeau as prime minister several days ago.

A call with the U.S. president is unlikely until Carney returns to Ottawa.

Carney spoke with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a Sunday call that touched on Canada-E.U. trade and defence.