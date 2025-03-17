Carney, Macron launch new bilateral partnership on intelligence and security

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, gives a thumbs up as he shakes hands with President of France Emmanuel Macron after delivering a joint statement at the Palais de l'Elysee in Paris, France on Monday, March 17, 2025

Prime Minister Mark Carney pushed for closer trade and security ties with Europe Monday on a one-day trip to Paris and London just days after he took office.

Carney began the day in Paris where he had a private meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, before flying to London where he was meeting with King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Carney and Macron discussed a new bilateral partnership on intelligence and security, focused on enhancing cybersecurity and sharing intelligence on "significant threats," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement about the conversation.

"Key topics will include economic security, violent extremism, counter-proliferation, interference, espionage, sabotage, and threats associated with advanced technologies."

Carney's European visit comes amid a shake-up in global security and intelligence as U.S. President Donald Trump has increasingly cozied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, prompting concerns among some allies whether critical intelligence will end up in Putin's hands.

The PMO said the two leaders also discussed strengthening economic ties, including on artificial intelligence, critical minerals and clean energy, as well as their intention to "defend rules-based trade."

Making opening remarks in Paris before the meeting with Macron, Carney stressed both countries' shared values of sovereignty, solidarity and sustainability, and said Canada is the most "European" country outside of Europe.

"Those are values that we hold dear, and unite us," he said, noting that the French language defines the identity and culture in each country.

He said France and Canada have been reliable partners for centuries, and are now committed to "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

Carney also said Canada and France know that economic co-operation, not confrontation, will help build strong economies.

Macron, who invited Carney to visit before Carney was even sworn in, called Canada a "unique friend" with a shared vision of freedom. He also underscored a deep strategic partnership for trade, defence, protecting the environment and creating new technologies.

"We believe that fair trade that respects international rules is a good thing for everyone's prosperity and it is far more effective than tariffs, that simply create inflation and destroy the integration of our economies and our supply chain," he said.

Macron posted on X following that meeting that he was happy to welcome Carney, noting the choice of France for his first overseas trip.

"It is a great honour and it highlights the importance of the relationship between Canada and France," he wrote.

The trip comes against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to make Canada the 51st state and amid the White House’s aggressive tariff agenda.

Carney insisted on Friday that he doesn’t need to seek assurances from his allies that Canada will remain an independent country.

But diversifying trade away from the U.S. is becoming a more critical manoeuvre, and Carney's decision to make France and England his first stops, instead of Washington, is not unintentional.

France has notably not yet ratified CETA, Canada’s free trade deal with the European Union, and Canada’s talks with the U.K. about an independent free trade deal remain on ice.

Carney spoke with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a Sunday call that touched on Canada-E.U. trade and defence.

Carney also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late Sunday and invited him to the G7 summit this summer, which Canada is hosting.

The prime minister, however, has not yet spoken to Trump since succeeding Justin Trudeau as prime minister several days ago. A call with the U.S. president is unlikely until Carney returns to Ottawa.