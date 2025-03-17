Toll-free traffic begins on both Halifax Harbour bridges

Photo: The Canadian Press A sailboat is seen in front of the Halifax skyline and the Angus L. Macdonald bridge on Sunday, July 31, 2016.

Monday morning marks the start of toll-free traffic on the bridges that cross the Halifax Harbour.

During the provincial election campaign last fall, the governing Progressive Conservatives promised to remove the tolls, which had been in place since the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge was opened 70 years ago.

The MacDonald Bridge was closed over the weekend so crews could begin work dismantling the toll booths and concrete barriers.

On March 3, the minister of public works announced the tolls would be removed as of 5 a.m. Monday, two weeks earlier than originally planned.

Minister Fred Tilley said the move is great news for commuters and will make crossings between Dartmouth and Halifax smoother and more affordable.

The bridges cost drivers paying cash $1.25 and drivers with a MacPass account and transponder $1 per crossing.

Halifax Harbour Bridges, which operates and maintains the two bridges, says the 200,000 MacPass account owners will receive refunds over the coming weeks.