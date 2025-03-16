Ontario police watchdog investigating shooting in Hamilton, one man seriously injured

Photo: The Canadian Press The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a shooting involving police in Hamilton on Sunday that left a man suffering serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit says shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers from the Hamilton Police Services responded to reports of an assault at an apartment building near Hunter Street East and Spring Street.

The SIU says officers entered the apartment where they located a man armed with an edged weapon.

It says an interaction ensued where at least one officer discharged their firearm.

The man was struck and later transported to hospital for treatment.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, and the SIU urges anyone with information, photos or videos of the incident, to contact the lead investigator.