Canadian woman returns home after being detained by U.S. immigration officials

Photo: The Canadian Press Jasmine Mooney, right, poses for a selfie with her mom Alexis Eagles in an undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alexis Eagles,

The mother of a British Columbia woman who was detained for nearly two weeks by immigration officials in the United States says her daughter is back on home soil.

Alexis Eagles confirmed Saturday that her daughter, Jasmine Mooney, landed at the Vancouver International Airport at around midnight and returned to her home in the city.

Eagles says she was at the airport to greet her 35-year-old daughter, along with friends of Mooney's.

Eagles previously said Mooney had been in the custody of U.S. immigration officials since March 3, when her visa was denied as she tried to enter California from Mexico.

Eagles says her daughter, a businesswoman and former actress, was placed in "inhumane" conditions in a cell holding 30 people with limited bathroom facilities.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement had said Mooney was processed in accordance with U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order that subjected "all aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law" to possible arrest.