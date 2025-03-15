Howden and Drury return to podium on four-medal day for Canada at ski cross World Cup

Reece Howden and Kevin Drury returned to the podium Saturday on a four-medal day for Canada at a ski cross World Cup at Craigleith Ski Club.

Howden, from Cultus Lake, B.C., finished second behind Germany's Florian Wilmsmann after taking gold a day earlier. Drury, from Toronto, took his second straight bronze.

In the women's final, Switzerland's Fanny Smith won gold ahead of Courtney Hoffos of Invermere, B.C., and Abby McEwen of Edmonton.

“Today was really great. Everybody did so well,” said Howden, who moved within 12 points of top spot in the season standings. "Seeing these two women on the podium was awesome."

It was McEwen's first career podium appearance in 57 World Cup starts.

“I’m feeling a lot of gratitude right now," she said. "It’s been a journey, and I am so stoked to be on the podium. The conditions weren’t prime today and I just accepted it and made the best of things.”

The ski cross world championships are scheduled for March 22-23 in Engadin, Switzerland.