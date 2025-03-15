256426
Canada  

Woman killed in Friday avalanche while skiing in Kananaskis Country

A woman has died after an avalanche in the backcountry west of Calgary.

RCMP say four people were out skiing near Mount Black Prince in Kananaskis Country on Friday afternoon when an avalanche hit.

The avalanche carried a 34-year-old woman away and buried her in the snow.

RCMP say an alert beacon signaled emergency responders.

Despite the best efforts of emergency crews and the three other skiers in the group, police say the woman was pronounced dead.

This comes after an avalanche in Lake Louise earlier Friday claimed the life of someone who police say had been skiing in an out-of-bounds territory.

