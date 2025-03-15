Woman killed in Friday avalanche while skiing in Kananaskis Country

Photo: The Canadian Press A rescue helicopter is shown at Lake Louise Ski Resort after an avalanche was triggered outside of the resort area in this Friday, March 14, 2025 handout photo.

A woman has died after an avalanche in the backcountry west of Calgary.

RCMP say four people were out skiing near Mount Black Prince in Kananaskis Country on Friday afternoon when an avalanche hit.

The avalanche carried a 34-year-old woman away and buried her in the snow.

RCMP say an alert beacon signaled emergency responders.

Despite the best efforts of emergency crews and the three other skiers in the group, police say the woman was pronounced dead.

This comes after an avalanche in Lake Louise earlier Friday claimed the life of someone who police say had been skiing in an out-of-bounds territory.