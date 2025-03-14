Mark Carney is Canada's 24th prime minister

Mark Carney has been officially sworn in as Canada's 24th prime minister in a ceremony at Rideau Hall, about an hour after Justin Trudeau formally resigned.

Carney told reporters on his way into the ceremony that his government is focused and ready to get to work.

The new Liberal government has 24 ministers, including Carney, and includes a mix of Trudeau-era ministers and new faces.

Members of the core team that has been in charge of handling U.S.-Canada relations since Donald Trump returned to the White House are still in cabinet.

They include Mélanie Joly, François-Philippe Champagne, David McGuinty and Dominic LeBlanc.

This cabinet is expected to be in place when a general election is launched — likely before March 24, the date Parliament is set to resume.

Here's a list of ministers and their portfolios:

•Dominic LeBlanc, minister of international trade and intergovernmental affairs and president of the King’s Privy Council for Canada

• Mélanie Joly, minister of foreign affairs and international development

• François-Philippe Champagne, minister of finance

• Anita Anand, minister of innovation, science and industry

• Bill Blair, minister of national defence

• Patty Hajdu, minister of Indigenous services

• Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of energy and natural resources

• Ginette Petitpas Taylor, president of the Treasury Board

• Steven Guilbeault, minister of Canadian culture and identity, Parks Canada and Quebec lieutenant

• Chrystia Freeland, minister of transport and internal trade

• Kamal Khera, minister of health

• Gary Anandasangaree, minister of justice and attorney general of Canada and minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and northern affairs

• Rechie Valdez, chief government whip

• Steven MacKinnon, minister of jobs and families

• David McGuinty, minister of public safety and emergency preparedness

• Terry Duguid, minister of environment and climate change

• Nate Erskine-Smith, minister of housing, infrastructure and communities

• Rachel Bendayan, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship

• Élisabeth Brière, minister of veterans affairs and minister responsible for the Canada Revenue Agency

• Joanne Thompson, minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

• Arielle Kayabaga, leader of the government in the House of Commons and minister of democratic institutions

• Kody Blois, minister of agriculture and agri-food and rural economic development

• Ali Ehsassi, minister of government transformation, public services and procurement.

10:59 a.m. EST

Mark Carney posts on social media that "today we’re building a government that meets the moment."

He says "Canadians expect action" and that his "smaller, experienced cabinet" will move swiftly to secure the economy and protect Canada's future.

10:45 a.m.

Guests begin to be admitted to Rideau Hall. They include former ministers and government officials and former governors general Michaëlle Jean and David Johnston.

10:35 a.m.

Carney arrives at Rideau Hall. He tells reporters that his government is focused on action and will get "straight to work."

10:30 a.m.

Former prime minister Jean Chrétien speaks to reporters outside of Rideau Hall.

He says he supports Carney and that he thinks the incoming prime minister will do "very well."

10:20 a.m.

Member of Parliament Karina Gould, defeated by Carney in the Liberal leadership race, congratulates Carney and his cabinet members on social media.

She says she is "committed to supporting our government as we defend Canada from Donald Trump and his ill-conceived and unjustified trade war."

10:20 a.m.

Ministers begin to arrive at Rideau Hall. They include Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson and Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault.

Minister of Seniors Joanne Thompson, Minister of Public Safety David McGuinty, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Anita Anand and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Gary Anandasangaree also have arrived.

Also at Rideau Hall are former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Sport Terry Duguid, Minister of National Revenue Élisabeth Brière, President of the Treasury Board Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages Rachel Bendayan, Minister of National Defence Bill Blair and member of Parliament Kody Blois.

10 a.m.

Justin Trudeau has formally resigned as prime minister during a visit with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon at Rideau Hall.

Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's 24th prime minister in a ceremony at Rideau Hall scheduled for 11 a.m.

A new cabinet will also be sworn in.

9:34 a.m.

Journalists are gathering at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, where Mark Carney will be sworn in as prime minister in a ceremony set to begin at 11 a.m.

Carney will hold a news conference after he and his new caretaker cabinet are sworn in.

9:24 a.m.

The Conservative party releases a media advisory saying that leader Pierre Poilievre will hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

Justin Trudeau will officially resign during a visit to Rideau Hall this morning.

In a social media post Friday morning, Trudeau thanked Canadians for trusting and challenging him and for granting him "the privilege to serve the best country, and the best people, on earth."

8 a.m.

The Prime Minister's Office releases an itinerary that says the new prime minister will chair a cabinet meeting at 2 p.m.

A pooled photo opportunity will take place after the meeting.