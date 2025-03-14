Justin Trudeau has resigned as prime minister as Mark Carney gets set to take over

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal Leader Mark Carney talks to media in Ottawa on Monday, March 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Justin Trudeau visited Gov. Gen. Mary Simon this morning and formally resigned as prime minister.

Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's 24th prime minister at Rideau Hall at 11 a.m., where he will also reveal his first cabinet.

His team is expected to be smaller than Trudeau's 37-member team, and some current ministers will lose their cabinet positions.

They include Jean-Yves Duclos, who was public services and procurement minister and Trudeau's Quebec lieutenant.

The ministers now playing key roles in Canada's response to U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war — including Mélanie Joly, François-Philippe Champagne, Dominic LeBlanc and David McGuinty — are expected to be part of Carney's cabinet.

Carney is scheduled to chair a cabinet meeting at 2 p.m.

A source with knowledge of the move who was not authorized to speak publicly says Gary Anandasangaree, Trudeau's minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, will be moved to the justice portfolio.

Arif Virani, who was minister of justice and attorney general under Trudeau, is one of eight ministers who do not plan to run in the next election.

Susan Smith, co-founder of Bluesky Strategy Group, says Carney will try "to signal both stability and a change in economic direction" with his cabinet picks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.