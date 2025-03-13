256468
Canada  

Heath Minister Mark Holland not running in upcoming election

Health minister not running

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press - | Story: 538446

Health Minister Mark Holland says he will not run in the coming federal election.

The member of Parliament for Ajax said in a social media post Thursday that "it's time to go home."

Holland was first elected in 2004, served until 2011 and was re-elected in 2015.

Prime minister-designate Mark Carney and his new cabinet will be sworn in Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at Rideau Hall.

It is widely expected that the new cabinet table will have fewer seats than the 37 under Justin Trudeau.

