Chinese tariffs on canola oil, meal would be disastrous for Saskatchewan: Moe

Photo: The Canadian Press A canola plant in full bloom is pictured near Cremona, Alta., Monday, July 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says workers at canola crushing plants in his province would be out of jobs should China move ahead with planned retaliatory tariffs on canola oil and meal.

Moe says Mark Carney must immediately engage with China to prevent the levies from being imposed next week.

Carney is set to be sworn in as prime minister Friday.

Moe says the tariffs would devastate Saskatchewan's canola crushing industry, potentially causing facilities to close, and says Carney should have conversations with Beijing before a federal election is called.

China is planning to impose 100 per cent tariffs on canola oil, meal and peas in response to Canada putting levies on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.

The measures come during a turbulent trade war between Canada and the United States where U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum and is considering additional levies next month.