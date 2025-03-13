Mark Carney set to name cabinet ministers at Friday morning ceremony

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal Leader Mark Carney talks to media as he leaves a caucus meeting in Ottawa, Monday, March 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Mark Carney will reveal the makeup of his cabinet on Friday morning, a collection of Liberal ministers who will see Canada through the next election.

The swearing-in ceremony for Carney's government is set for 11 a.m. at Rideau Hall.

It is widely expected that the new cabinet table will have fewer seats than the 37 under Justin Trudeau.

Seven ministers in the current cabinet have said they won't run in the next election, including Justice Minister Arif Virani and Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay.

The core team which has played a key role in the trade war with the U.S. is planning to seek re-election, including Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Public Safety Minister David McGuinty.

Carney will need to weigh whether to give a ministerial role to two of his leadership rivals, former ministers Chrystia Freeland and Karina Gould.