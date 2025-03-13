Tools, electronics, sports equipment from the U.S. hit with Canadian counter tariffs

Photo: PIXABAY The extensive list from Canada focuses on American steel and aluminum products, including a wide variety of industrial materials, and are part of the broader counter tariff package expected to expand to $155 billion in goods by the end of the month.

If you're looking for a new set of golf clubs for the upcoming season, they may be 25 per cent more expensive due to Canada's counter tariffs against the U.S. steel and aluminum surcharge.

Matching 25 tariffs on $29.8 billion worth of American goods took effect just after midnight in response to the latest levies from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Smartphones are among the consumer electronics hit by the tariffs, alongside video game consoles and audio equipment.

Other spring and summer staples hit with Canadian tariffs include fishing gear, sleeping bags and amusement park rides.

Common household goods ranging from tools like shovels and rakes, plus kitchen goods from steel scouring pads to appliances are also caught up in the trade war.