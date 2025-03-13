G7 foreign ministers start talks in Quebec, as Joly pushes back on U.S. coercion

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

A major foreign-policy summit is underway in Quebec today, with the Liberals welcoming foreign ministers from the U.S., Europe and Japan.

The Group of Seven ministerial meeting is taking place in the Charlevoix region, just as Canada seeks support against damaging American tariffs.

The leaders are set to discuss the functioning of the G7 today, as well as geopolitical challenges ranging from Haiti to Sudan.

Ukraine is expected to loom large over the meetings, with Kyiv saying it would be willing to accept a ceasefire if Russia agrees to certain conditions.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly had formal meetings last night with her counterparts representing the European Union, France and the U.K.

She is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio this morning, ahead of an opening statement to media.

Rubio said Wednesday he aims to discuss geopolitical issues and not proposals by U.S. President Donald Trump to make Canada an American state. But Joly said she wants allies to push back on economic coercion that she says Washington is using to try annexing Canada.

So far, Ottawa's partners have largely avoided public comment on Trump's ambitions to make Canada a state.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock suggested Thursday morning keeping a calm head.

"We have learned altogether in these shaky geopolitical times (...) especially in moments when your heart is really beating, it's important to keep a calm," Baerbock told reporters.

She added that the G7 has been "a powerhouse … for freedom, for our common understanding of peace."

When asked why he hadn't spoken up on Trump's threat of annexing Canada, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani replied: "The answer is very clear: Canada will be Canada in the future."