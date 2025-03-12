Calgary police search for suspect after senior loses $10,000 in fraud

Photo: The Canadian Press Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Calgary police are investigating after they say an 80-year-old woman was defrauded of over $10,000 in gift cards and cash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police are investigating after they say an 80-year-old woman was defrauded of more than $10,000 in gift cards and cash.

Police say a man called the woman at the end of January claiming to be from her bank, asking for help in investigating an employee.

The woman was then convinced to buy about $2,000 in gift cards and to withdraw around $10,000 in cash from her account.

The man arranged to pick the money up from the woman, which led her to be suspicious and call police.

Police say they're looking for a man who is around six feet tall, with a medium build and dark complexion.

Police warn it's a red flag if a person is feeling pressured and asked for payment in gift cards.