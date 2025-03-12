Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada's 24th prime minister Friday

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal Leader Mark Carney speaks briefly with media before making his way to a caucus meeting in Ottawa, Monday, March 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's 24th prime minister at a ceremony at Rideau Hall Friday after the formal resignation of Justin Trudeau.

A senior Liberal source says a new cabinet will also be sworn in.

The Governor General's office is expected to publicly announce the details shortly.

Carney, who was selected as Liberal leader Sunday in a landslide vote, has promised a "seamless" and "quick" transition.

Carney has already been meeting with seniors officials, including Canada's chief of defence staff, PMO staff and Canada's ambassador to the U.S.

A federal election call is widely expected soon after Carney is installed as prime minister.