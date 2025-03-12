Saskatchewan planning to support steelworkers in response to U.S. tariffs: Moe

Photo: The Canadian Press Steel company Evraz, is shown in Regina on March 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province is working on a plan that would help keep steelworkers employed in response to U.S. tariffs.

Moe didn't offer details on the plan Wednesday but told reporters the province would use the "strength of Saskatchewan's economy" to provide support.

"You will see what that may or may not mean in the days ahead," Moe said in Saskatoon.

"We have been actively engaged with numerous employers in (the steel) industry on how we can work together to support the work that they do in maybe a little bit different and innovative ways than what we've seen before."

He suggested the Saskatchewan Party government could look at procurement of public infrastructure.

"(It's) using the tools we have, maybe Crown corporation procurement, things of that nature," Moe said.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed the 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum Wednesday, and Ottawa retaliated with 25 per cent levies on U.S. goods worth $29.8 billion.

Evraz North America operates Western Canada's largest steel plant in Regina with roughly 500 employees.

Mike Day, the local union president at the mill, said he believes the plant can maintain production, but the tariffs have made workers anxious.

"My message to Donald Trump is to stop. You have to stop. You’re hurting both the Canadian and American economy, as well as workers in both countries,” Day told reporters at an Opposition NDP news conference.

"There’s the uncertainty of what (Trump) is going to do in the next three hours, tomorrow or next week."

Patrick Veinot, a staff representative with the United Steelworkers union in Regina, said all levels of government need to come to the table with workers and industry representatives.

"This is not the time to go off on your own and beg for a better deal," he said.

NDP jobs critic Aleana Young accused Moe of being slow to respond to workers' concerns. The Opposition has called on governments to work together to get more rail lines, electrical transmission and pipelines built.

"When (Moe) has bothered to show up, the response to this threat has been underwhelming," Young said.

"The provincial and federal governments both need to step up to build our steel industry."

Saskatchewan has stopped purchasing American alcohol and is working to stop buying other U.S. goods in response to the tariffs.

Moe has said liquor retailers won't be able to buy U.S. alcohol but can sell their remaining inventory. The province is also focusing on prioritizing Canadian suppliers for public procurement.

Meanwhile, the province's farmers are dealing with China's plan to impose 100 per cent tariffs on canola oil, meal and peas scheduled for next week.

Beijing introduced the levies in retaliation to Canada slapping the country with duties against Chinese-made electric vehicles, along with steel and aluminum products.

Moe said Ottawa needs to engage with China on the issue.

"Chinese (electric vehicles) — nobody's buying them in Canada," Moe said.

He added few people can afford North American electric vehicles.

"(The tariffs) are essentially shutting down jobs and opportunity for Saskatchewan canola crush facilities and the people that work in them. Ultimately, it's shutting down the opportunity for Saskatchewan agriculture producers to grow the most profitable crop."