PM-designate Carney demands respect from U.S. as Trump doubles steel tariffs

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal leader Mark Carney speaks briefly with media as he makes his way to a caucus meeting on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime minister-designate Mark Carney says he will keep Canadian retaliatory tariffs in place until "Americans show us respect" and commit to free trade again.

Carney is reacting after U.S. President Donald Trump moved today to double tariffs coming into effect Wednesday on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50 per cent.

Trump's latest tariff escalation came as he blasted Ontario Premier Doug Ford for imposing a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity exported from the province to Michigan, Minnesota and New York.

Carney calls the move an attack on Canadian workers and businesses.

Carney met Monday with the Liberal caucus and outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a day after he won a landslide victory in the Liberal leadership contest.

He is expected to be sworn in as prime minister before the end of the week.