World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic five years ago today

Five years ago, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic of the novel coronavirus, setting off a series of policies that transformed Canadians' lives for years.

The WHO's declaration followed months of warning signs about the dangers of COVID-19, including mass lockdowns in China and Italy, and served as a wake-up call for many Canadians.

In the weeks and months that followed, Canadian governments moved to shut down schools and offices, limit travel and ban social gatherings, while offering unprecedented financial lifelines to help people and businesses weather the crisis.

The pandemic turned public health officials into household names as people sought to keep up with the latest advice and regulatory changes.

The virus has claimed tens of thousands of lives in Canada alone, many of them people in long-term care.

The WHO lifted the global COVID-19 emergency in May 2023, noting the illness had been on a downward trend for more than a year.