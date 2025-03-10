Alberta, nurses union reach four-year tentative agreement

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner presents the Alberta 2025 budget in Edmonton on February 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A union representing more than 30,000 nurses in Alberta has reached a four-year tentative agreement with the province after six weeks of formal mediation.

United Nurses of Alberta says the agreement will significantly improve wages, including an immediate hike of about 15 per cent for registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses.

Formal mediation began in January after workers voted in October 2024 to reject recommendations that had been reached through informal mediation.

The union says the tentative agreement also covers issues like staffing shortages, rural health care and job security amid the government's restructuring of public health care.

Its negotiating committee is recommending members ratify the agreement and a vote be held April 2.

Finance Minister Nate Horner says the proposed deal recognizes nurses' hard work and dedication as well as the value they bring to Alberta's health-care system.