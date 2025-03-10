'Despicable': NDP calls on Smith to cancel PragerU appearance with Ben Shapiro

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at a news conference in Calgary, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is facing calls to cancel a speaking appearance with conservative media personality Ben Shapiro at an upcoming fundraiser for Florida-based PragerU.

A conservative content company, it describes itself as an educational media platform devoted to furthering U.S. values. Its content, approved for use in schools by several states, has been criticized for downplaying the harms of slavery and climate change and distorting historic events.

Shapiro, co-founder of conservative media company The Daily Wire and former editor-in-chief of Breitbart News, has made past homophobic and transphobic comments. More recently, he's made social media posts about Canada becoming the 51st state of the U.S.

“When we take Canada, you will be expelled to Panama to work the canal,” Shapiro posted on X in response to a post made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in January.

Smith also appeared on a Breitbart News radio show over the weekend.

According to PragerU's website, Smith is to appear with Shapiro at an "East Coast Gala" in Florida on March 27. Tickets are being sold for US$1,500.

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi said Monday it would be "despicable" for the United Conservative Party premier to speak at the fundraiser and called on her to cancel.

"These are not the kind of people that Albertans want her associating with," Nenshi told reporters. "She may feel comfortable in right wing extremist places, but right now we need a grown up government."

Sam Blackett, Smith's press secretary, said in a statement that the event gives the premier an opportunity to share Canada's message as the trade war between the two countries continues.

"Ben Shapiro has millions of followers on social media, strong connections within President Donald Trump's administration, and believes the U.S. should lower tariffs on Canada," Blackett said.

"At this event, the premier will be able to share Alberta and Canada's message with an active, engaged and influential U.S. audience amidst the ongoing trade war."

Last week, the U.S. president imposed sweeping 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, along with a 10 per cent levy on energy products, only to announce carve outs on a range of goods two days later.

Canada and the provinces introduced retaliatory trade measures in response. Alberta paused purchases of American alcohol and is aiming to award government contracts to Canadian companies over U.S. ones.

Smith's travel expenses for the Florida fundraiser are to be paid for with taxpayer dollars, Blackett added, as it's considered an advocacy trip.

Nenshi said the trip, at a time when many Canadians are trying to keep their money within the country's borders, sends the wrong message to Albertans.

“This American speaking tour won’t reduce Trump tariffs, but it will send a signal to Albertans that Danielle Smith is focused on her extremist base, not on them," Nenshi said.

“Danielle Smith should cancel this event immediately and focus on Albertans’ priorities, not those of her extremist friends.”

Timothy Caulfield, a law professor and director of the University of Alberta's Health Law Institute, also criticized Smith's participation in the event, calling it "tremendously problematic."

"PragerU and Shapiro are sources of misinformation, polarization and rage," said Caulfield, who has written multiple books about misinformation and how it spreads.

"That fact that she thinks this is a normal thing for a premier to do speaks to (how far) down the rabbit hole she has fallen."

Smith faced criticism last year for appearing on stage with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at events in Calgary and Edmonton.

Carlson spread misinformation about issues ranging from the attack on the U.S. Capitol to Russia's war in Ukraine. He was also a vocal supporter of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy."