Mark Carney is the new Liberal leader. What happens now?

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney delivers his speech after being announced as the winner of the party leadership at the announcement event in Ottawa, Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Mark Carney was elected to lead the Liberal party on Sunday and will soon become Canada's next prime minister.

Carney captured 85.9 per cent of the Liberal vote - far ahead of opponents Chrystia Freeland (who got eight per cent), Karina Gould (3.2 per cent) and Frank Baylis, who came in last with three per cent.

Carney has promised a speedy transition of power and an early election call is widely expected in the coming days or weeks.

The transition

Trudeau needs to formally resign as prime minister. To do so, he will speak or meet with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon; on his advice, Simon will invite Carney to form a government.

On Monday, Carney promised a "seamless" and "quick" transition but did not say anything more specific about the timing.

Last week, Trudeau said he does not plan to stay on in a caretaker role during the next election. He also said he would have a conversation with the new leader to determine exactly when the transition would take place.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters Sunday that the party will seek a mandate from Canadians quickly.

Carney told reporters on Parliament Hill that he had a long private meeting with Trudeau on Monday that touched on the transition, national security and Canada-U.S. relations.

Michael Wernick, former clerk of the Privy Council, said a transition team of about 10 people or less is probably already in place.

"It's going to move fairly quickly," Wernick said, adding that the pace likely will be determined by Carney's readiness. "If this was anything close to normal times, they might take a week or 10 days. I think this isn't normal times. Because of Trump, they're probably going to try to do this very briskly.

"It's really going to depend on how many decisions he's already taken or thought about before Sunday."

Choosing a team

Carney will need to name a new cabinet and set a date to swear in his team.

New ministers will need to be vetted and set up with things like security and secure phones, drivers and cars.

Carney has already chosen former cabinet minister Marco Mendicino as his chief of staff.

Wernick said Carney’s main priorities in his early days will be putting his cabinet in place and assigning portfolios. He said each minister will also need staff, including a head of communications.

Preparing for an election

When Trudeau announced his plans to resign in January, he prorogued Parliament until March 24.

An early election call is widely expected within days or weeks of Carney being installed as prime minister.

The Liberals still need to nominate candidates in 343 ridings. At last count, they had about 160 people nominated.

Carney, who has never been elected, has not said where in the country he will run for a seat in the House of Commons.