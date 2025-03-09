Mark Carney takes Liberal party leadership in landslide 1st ballot win

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Mark Carney delivers a speech as he's introduced during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Federal Liberals elected Mark Carney to lead their party into the next election in a resounding first-ballot victory on Sunday.

He beat former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, Liberal MP Karina Gould and former Liberal MP Frank Baylis by capturing 85.9 per cent of the vote.

This brings an end to an unusually short, two-month long leadership race called to replace outgoing leader Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau announced on Jan. 6 he would step down as leader due to intense internal pressure that he leaves for the good of his party — as his unpopularity sank the Liberals in the polls.

But the party has since enjoyed a big bounceback ahead of a soon-to-come federal election.

Carney’s entrance into the political arena and U.S. President Donald Trump’s escalating threats to the economy have reinvigorated a party that was on the rocks just a few months ago.