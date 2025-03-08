Shooting near Scarborough Town Centre in Toronto injures 12, suspects at large

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto Police investigate a mass shooting at the Piper Arms Pub near the Scarborough Town Centre in Toronto on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

UPDATE: 10:10 a.m.

The motive for Friday night's mass shooting in Toronto remains unclear and police are chasing down all leads, including looking for a vehicle used by the suspects, police say.

"I can tell you, this was a brazen and reckless act of violence that's really shaken our community and the city itself," Supt. Paul MacIntyre of Organized Crime Enforcement said.

Painting a picture of the scene inside the restaurant after watching surveillance videos, MacIntyre said it was "kind of eerie."

"These guys just looked at the crowd and opened fire. It was horrible."

People who were sitting at tables that had food and drinks, or standing at the bar suddenly ducked for cover as shots rang out while others ran to the basement, he said.

"It looks like we had a mass casualty shooting inside a pub," he said.

"The drinks are still on the table. The food is still on the table. People's purses, shoes are still in there. There's a lot of damage to the walls. There's glass walls that are shattered. There's blood all over the floor. ... It's a messy scene."

On Saturday morning, yellow police caution tape and a few police cars marked the quiet scene. There were no people around.

Scarborough Centre Councillor Michael Thompson visited the site early Saturday.

"The gun violence that occurred in this particular establishment last night will and has left a mark not only to the community but to those people who were immediately affected by the incident that occurred," he said.

"It must have been extremely frightening for all those people who were celebrating and enjoying themselves and having a good time when this brazened and cowardly act was conducted on those attending this opening of this new business in the community."

ORIGINAL: 8:50 a.m.

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow says she is "deeply troubled" by a mass shooting in the city's east end that left 12 people injured, half of them with serious injuries.

Chow said she was working at city hall late Friday night when news broke about the shooting. She has been in touch with the Toronto police and has been getting regular updates, she said.

She said 12 people were injured, including six with serious gunshot wounds.

"It is troubling because of the magnitude of the shootings and the number of people hurt, and I don't want to speculate as to the why and how," Chow told reporters Saturday morning at a news conference.

Supt. Paul MacIntyre of Organized Crime Enforcement told reporters at the scene of the shooting Friday night that at 10:39 p.m. three masked male suspects -- one armed with an assault rifle and the other two with handguns -- walked into the bar and opened fire "indiscriminately" on the people sitting at Piper Arms at 520 Progress Avenue.

