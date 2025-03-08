Clocks across Canada to spring forward as country recognizes daylight time

Photo: The Canadian Press Many Canadians will lose an hour of sleep this weekend when they wind their clocks forward. Parliament Hill is seen on Monday, Jan. 31, 2011.

Many Canadians will lose an hour of sleep this weekend when they wind their clocks forward.

Daylight time comes into effect at 2 a.m. Sunday, which means setting clocks on bedside tables, stoves and microwaves ahead by one hour.

Some areas of the country don't observe daylight time, including some parts of Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Nunavut.

The need to physically change the time has decreased over the years, as more people rely on electronic devices that automatically switch.

But some are tasked with making sure historic clocks from coast to coast tell the right time.

Craig Potter makes the climb up Citadel Hill in Halifax twice a year to change the city's historic timepiece that's been ticking since 1803.

The back-and-forth debate over following daylight time is also never-ending.

Alberta held a referendum in 2021, and a little more than half of voters wanted to continue changing their clocks.