Shooting near Scarborough Town Centre in Toronto injures 12, suspect at large

Toronto police say 12 people have been injured after reports of a shooting at a pub near Scarborough Town Centre mall in the city's east end.

Police say they were called to reports of multiple people being shot near Progress Avenue and Corporate Drive on Friday night at around 10:40 p.m.

Toronto paramedics had said 11 adults suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical, but police now say 12 people were hurt.

They say four people have non-life-threatening injuries but the extent of the remaining injuries is still unknown.

Police say a suspect wearing a black balaclava was seen fleeing in a silver car and is still at large.

People are being warned to stay away from the area and road closures are in place.

A worker at a nearby restaurant told The Canadian Press that she believed the shooting took place at the site of the former Baton Rouge Steakhouse & Bar, previously the Old Scott House restaurant.

Social media posts show a new establishment, Piper Arms Pub, was planning a grand opening Friday at the same location of 520 Progress Ave.