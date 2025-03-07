Remains found in Manitoba landfill confirmed to be murder victim Morgan Harris

Photo: The Canadian Press A memorial with photos of Morgan Harris attached is shown as family and friends gather at a vigil in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Remains found in a Winnipeg-area landfill have been identified as Harris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

RCMP say remains found in a Winnipeg-area landfill have been identified as belonging to the victim of a serial killer.

They say the family of Morgan Harris has been notified.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced last week that possible remains had been found during a search of the landfill.

The province says another set of remains was part of the recovery at the landfill, and more information would be provided as facts are confirmed.

A search of the landfill started in December for the remains of Harris and another murder victim, Marcedes Myran.

Jeremy Skibicki was convicted last year of murdering Harris, Myran and two other Indigenous women.