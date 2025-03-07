Alberta Premier Smith leaning toward keeping sanctions in place as U.S. tariffs shift

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith attends a news conference in Calgary, Feb. 19, 2025.

Premier Danielle Smith says she's leaning toward keeping Alberta’s trade sanctions on the United States amid shifting pronouncements from President Donald Trump.

Smith says she is to speak with her United Conservative Party caucus about whether to keep the province's measures in place, which include a ban on future purchases of American booze and video lottery terminals.

"I'm inclined to think that they will still stand, but I do want to get some feedback on that," Smith told an unrelated news conference in Edmonton on Friday.

"It's changing almost hourly."

Her government is also looking to prioritize purchases from Canada and countries that don’t violate trade agreements.

Alberta, as well as other provinces and the federal government, are pushing ahead with trade sanctions despite a partial rollback from the White House.

Trump imposed sweeping 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods earlier this week, along with a 10 per cent levy on energy products, only to announce carve outs on a range of goods just two days later.

An executive order Thursday delays tariffs on goods that meet the rules-of-origin requirements under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, often referred to as CUSMA, and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent, until April 2.

Ottawa responded by suspending its second wave of retaliatory tariffs that were to take effect in three weeks. Canada's first round of retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion in American goods remains in effect.

Smith said some businesses could qualify for CUSMA exceptions — it's just a matter of filling out the paperwork. She also suspects a "vast majority" of Alberta energy products can be shipped into the U.S. tariff-free.

"When the US administration says that 62 per cent of Canadian goods have not been compliant with the (trade agreement), it seems to me that's a paperwork issue."

Smith has previously said Alberta needs to take action, but she won’t curtail or impose counter-tariffs on oil and gas shipments, as it could escalate retribution from the U.S. and hurt Canadians.

Earlier Friday, Smith told municipal leaders gathered in Edmonton the province is still sorting out what Trump's reprieve means. She said some businesses are experiencing an “administrative and technical nightmare” trying to navigate the shifting winds.

While the province is pushing its agencies, school boards, Crown corporations and municipalities to not buy goods and services from American suppliers, Alberta Municipalities president Tyler Gandam told reporters many municipalities already were.

"There isn't going to be much of a change," he said, adding some will need to take a closer look at whether they can switch to local suppliers and service providers where possible.

Alberta estimates $292 million in U.S. liquor products was sold in the province in 2023-24.

The province also buys about $100 million worth of video lottery terminals each year, Smith said.

Her government has also pledged to help retailers voluntarily label Canadian and Albertan products and work to reach free trade and labour mobility agreements with other provinces.