Alberta working on agreement to send Turkish pain medication to Ukraine: Smith

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a news conference in Calgary on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is working on a deal to send scores of its controversial stash of unused children's pain medication to Ukraine.

Smith says a group approached the government with the idea and the province is now looking for Health Canada approval.

The government paid $70 million to MHCare Medical for the medication in 2022 during a countrywide shortage.

Alberta only received about 30 per cent of the shipment and the company that provided it is now embroiled in a provincial contracting scandal.

Alberta has been sitting on 1.4 million bottles of the medication after officials determined in 2023 that it posed serious health risks when given to infants.

The Opposition NDP is critical of the plan to send the medication to Ukraine, saying it would put already vulnerable children further at risk.