Buffy Sainte-Marie loses Juno Awards, Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction

Photo: The Canadian Press Governor General Michaelle Jean presents the Performing Arts Award to Buffy Sainte-Marie at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday April 30, 2010.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says it will revoke Buffy Sainte-Marie's Juno Awards and Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction after a review of its eligibility requirements. The news comes as other organizations including the Polaris Prize and the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards also take back their honours.

More coming.