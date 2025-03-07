Ottawa pledges $675M for Gavi vaccine alliance, targets malaria, HPV doses

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen gestures during an interview on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The federal government is pledging $675 million for vaccination programs aimed at children in developing countries.

The funding for Gavi, also known as the Vaccine Alliance, would be allocated from 2026 to 2030.

A news release says the spending would help provide new malaria vaccines to 50 million children and human papillomavirus protection to 120 million girls.

The funding would improve storage of children's vaccine doses in remote areas and provide an unspecified number of vaccines for mpox, previously known as monkeypox.

The federal Liberals argue this funding would help prevent diseases that can spread across borders and lead to global instability.

Global Affairs Canada says Ottawa's core funding for Gavi has come to more than $1.75 billion since 2015.