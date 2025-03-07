Poilievre wants changes to Conflict of Interest Act, prime ministers to sell assets

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks in Ottawa, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Poilievre says he would amend the Conflict of Interest Act if elected prime minister, saying it would close the "Carney Loophole."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he would amend the Conflict of Interest Act if elected prime minister, saying it would close the "Carney Loophole."

The change would ensure all party leadership candidates have to disclose financial holdings to the ethics commissioner within 30 days of becoming an official candidate, and make them available to Canadians within 60.

It would also require all future prime ministers and their cabinet to "sell assets that create conflicts of interests to stop politicians from ever using political office for their own benefit."

In a video posted to social media, Poilievre blasts Liberal leadership front-runner and former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney for whom the policy is named after.

"What if he has millions of financial interests that are opposite to your interests? What if he's profiting off insider knowledge and power at your expense? Then he's not working for you — he's working against you," Poilievre says over a photo of Carney.

Since Carney is not an elected politician, he does not need to disclose his assets to the ethics commissioner.

Carney's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Poilievre is expected to speak on his policy pledge at an event in Toronto.