16-year-old boy killed in early morning Hamilton, Ont., shooting

Photo: The Canadian Press
A 16-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting in Hamilton. A Hamilton Police Service logo is shown in a handout.
A 16-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting in Hamilton, Ont.
Police say the shooting took place at around 4:20 a.m. Thursday near Highway 8 and Fruitland Road.
Hamilton police say multiple shots were fired and several vehicles were involved.
They say two vehicles stayed at the scene.
Police say the 16-year-old boy was sent to hospital with critical injuries and later died.
Investigators did not immediately release any suspect details.