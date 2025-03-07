16-year-old boy killed in early morning Hamilton, Ont., shooting

Photo: The Canadian Press A 16-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting in Hamilton. A Hamilton Police Service logo is shown in a handout.

A 16-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

Police say the shooting took place at around 4:20 a.m. Thursday near Highway 8 and Fruitland Road.

Hamilton police say multiple shots were fired and several vehicles were involved.

They say two vehicles stayed at the scene.

Police say the 16-year-old boy was sent to hospital with critical injuries and later died.

Investigators did not immediately release any suspect details.