Fire-ravaged Alberta mountain town of Jasper gets more aid from governments

Photo: The Canadian Press A worker walks in a devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper, Alta., on August 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

The federal and Alberta governments are ushering in new support for Jasper as the mountain town continues to rebuild from last summer's devastating wildfires.

The federal government says $2 million will be spent on a pop-up village for 11 local businesses and a storage workspace for construction materials inside the town's small boundary.

Meanwhile, the Alberta government is proposing $3 million in support to help stabilize Jasper's revenues, adding to the $3 million it has already provided to cover property tax losses.

The town will be hit over the coming years by a major drop in revenue from local property taxes.

About eight months after the fires ripped through the town, Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said some locals will start laying new foundations when the frost thaws.

"Potentially in May, perhaps, we will see the rebuilding start in earnest," said Ireland, who lost his home in the fire.

Part of the federal government's announcement included a formal land transfer that will allow Jasper to build 40 units of affordable housing.

With the rebuild still in its early days, Ireland said U.S.-imposed tariffs on Canadian goods are an "imponderable" factor in how quickly the tourist town can rebuild. The sweeping tariffs, which are on pause until April, will target key homebuilding materials such as steel.

But a surge in patriotism could lead to large numbers of people flocking to Jasper this summer as an increasing number of Canadians choose to travel domestically, he said.

"I'm hopeful that those people will come and visit us," Ireland said.

Since trading barbs earlier this year, the Alberta and the federal governments are showing signs that their relationship is healing.

In January, the province said it wouldn’t spend the $112 million it had offered to Jasper because the town’s wishes for high-density housing went against the province’s desire to have the money spent on building single-family homes.

Alberta also accused the federal government of being missing from the recovery process after former Liberal cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault left his role as ministerial lead. It came on the heels of a controversy over his business dealings.

In Edmonton, Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver said Thursday the province’s relationship with the federal government has drastically improved since federal Sport Minister Terry Duguid took over.

“Funny thing happens when you put somebody in charge: good things happen. So for a long time, frankly, we complained about the federal government being missing in action in Jasper,” McIver said.

“But I gotta say, since Minister Duguid's been given the responsibility of trying to support Jasper, he's showing up to work.”

Speaking from Jasper, Duguid said their relationship has been “very cordial,” calling McIver “a straight shooter.”

“I like his approach,” Duguid said.

He added that he hopes Alberta will recommit the $112 million and cover $7 million it promised to service local interim housing.