RCMP launch probe amid allegations of corruption in Alberta health contracts

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith provides an update on what steps the government is taking related to allegations by former Alberta Health Services CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos in Calgary on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Mounties in Alberta say they have launched an investigation following a complaint regarding Alberta Health Services.

They won’t provide further details, but the investigation follows allegations from the agency's former CEO that there was high-level arm-twisting, possible conflicts of interest and corruption in multimillion-dollar health deals.

Athana Mentzelopoulos is suing the province for wrongful dismissal, saying she was fired in January for looking into the overpays on contracts with private surgical providers.

She also says she faced high-level political pressure to sign off on new deals despite outstanding questions surrounding excessive costs and who was benefiting.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Alberta’s auditor general and Smith’s government have launched their own probes into the contracts, and Smith has denied any wrongdoing.