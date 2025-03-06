Former Canadian Olympic athlete added to FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives list

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, 43, who is a fugitive, is seen top left, with 15 other defendants who have been charged in a 16-count superseding indictment for allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation that routinely shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine, from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, to Canada and other locations in the United States, are displayed on a video monitor as federal, local, and international officials announce federal charges and arrests of alleged members at a news conference at the FBI offices in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Damian Dovarganes

A former Canadian Olympic snowboarder wanted in the U.S. on multiple charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a transnational drug trafficking ring has been added to the FBI’s list of 10 most wanted fugitives.

Ryan James Wedding is wanted for allegedly leading an organized crime group that moved large shipments of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico and California to Canada and other locations in the United States.

U.S. authorities say the 43-year-old born in Thunder Bay, Ont., who competed for Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, had been living in Mexico and is considered a fugitive.

The U.S. Department of State is offering a $10-million reward for information leading to Wedding’s arrest or conviction.

Wedding – whose aliases include “El Jefe" and “Public Enemy" – is facing eight felony charges, including conspiracy to export cocaine, three counts of murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and one count of attempted murder. He is one of 16 people charged in the alleged drug ring.

The charges have not been proven in court.