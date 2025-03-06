Participants sought for 2025 national lake blitz

Photo: Living Lakes Canada Lake Blitz monitoring on Kootenay Lake, B.C.

No experience is required to turn a lake visit into lake stewardship. A camera or smartphone, and passion for lakes, is the perfect combination for a National Lake Blitz volunteer.

Based in the B.C. Columbia Basin, Living Lakes Canada is a national non-profit organization working towards protecting Canada’s freshwater.

“In response to volunteer feedback, the Lake Blitz is making it easier than ever to get involved," said Kaite Martin, Lake Blitz Program Lead. “This year, new volunteers will join the Tier 1 Lake Biodiversity Stewards program, focusing on wildlife and invasive species observations using the free app, iNaturalist.”

Volunteers can monitor lakes at their own pace—whether weekly, monthly, or whenever inspiration strikes.

For returning volunteers, the program offers the new Tier 2 Lake Health Stewards option, which comes with a kit. Participants in Tier 2 will collect more detailed data on lake conditions, such as water and air temperature and water clarity.

“We’re excited to build on the success of 2024, where 278 dedicated volunteers from nine provinces and two territories recorded an impressive 24,839 observations during the May to October monitoring season,” said Martin.

Register here or contact the Lake Blitz team at [email protected].